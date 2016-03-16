Voters defeat new school referendum

MONTICELLO — It’s a “no” for the school district building a new high school. A referendum was voted down Tuesday night by more than half the voters. Simply put, the idea lost ground this election.

The proposal asked voters for nearly $41 million to build a new high school. It would have consolidated elementary schools to one campus as well.

Of the district’s five buildings, four were built between 1894 – 1923. Eventually the district will have to make facility upgrades. A voter concern included the tax hike.

School leaders say they don’t have a clear direction of where to turn next. The next step is still up in the air, but there’s a meeting at the end of the month.

Monticello wasn’t the only city turning down its school district. DeWitt proposed a 1% increase which was voted down by more than 50%. Neoga schools asked for $415,000 which also failed by more than 50%.