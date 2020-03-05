Voters consider separation of Chicago from rest of state

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters are facing the decision of whether or not to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois.

Voting “yes” won’t immediately separate Chicago from the state, but it will let the Effingham County board members know that their community is interested in considering the idea. County board member Heather Mumma proposed the idea. She says a lot of people were coming to meetings demonstrating interest in the idea. She feels the board should be open to it because it’s what the community seems to want.

WCIA talked to people who seem to be split on the concept. Some say they feel Illinois needs Chicago’s financial support to succeed. Others believe the opinions of people living downstate are not valued with Chicago in place. The final votes will be tallied on March 17.