Voters can decide to eliminate a government position

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

“The staff here handles it wonderfully so its just they would have just a different department head overseeing the job,” Mike Ingram, Champaign County Recorder, said.

That would only happen if voters decide to eliminate an entire position in Champaign County and it may save you some money in the process.

Tomorrow is the consolidated election and there are contested races all over Central Illinois, but one question on Champaign County’s ballot isn’t about putting someone new in office. It means getting rid of someone, and he wants it to happen.

“None of the services will be interrupted. The staff who has the experience over there is going to stay in place,” Aaron Ammons, Champaign County Clerk, said.

Although, their boss might be getting the boot. Voters will be asked to get rid of the Champaign County Recorder of Deeds’ Office. County clerk, Aaron Ammons, would take over that position’s responsibility.

“We don’t see much of a change, other than the savings for taxpayers and cross training so that we could have individuals who can do both jobs,” Ammons said.

Mike Ingram is currently the County Recorder. He wanted the job, so he could help get rid of it. Ingram says a lot of people may not even know the department even exists.

“Even when they buy a house, a lot of times their lawyer or title company or somebody like that will deal with everything that happens here at this office, so its not an office that a lot of people interact with,” Ingram said.

Ingram says removing the position would not change much, but it would save taxpayers a little extra money.

“I think the taxpayers would probably come out with 150 thousand, maybe something like that, and that’s just of course for the first year,” Ammons said.

Ammons says that will increase each year.

“We have programs and things like that, that we can’t always fund and this is, theoretically, money that could be going to that,” Ingram said.

Ingram says he hopes people vote to merge the offices, even if it eliminates his position in about a year.

“We’ll still have time to make sure we do it smoothly, and make sure that everything transitions nicely and that everything is left where it needs to be and then I just disappear,” Ingram said.

The decision is all up to the voters.

“We don’t see any disruption in the services at all. If the voters would like to see this, then we’re happy to do it. If not, then we’re happy to continue the way we are,” Ammons said.

The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can put mail-in ballots in boxes until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow. Several other counties in Illinois have gone through with this merger, those include Winnebago County, Lake County, Cook County, and Mclean County.