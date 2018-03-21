Voters approve district improvements

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The third time was the charm for the school district to get some much-needed upgrades.

Tuesday night, the majority voted “yes” on a referendum question to redo Washington Grade School and Monticello High School.

A lower price-tag and maintaining an historic campus were just some of the matters district leaders say made a difference.

If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again. The first go at a referendum was a bust; the second brought a late-night and another no along with it. Now, it’s a go.

“It’s a great day to be a Sage.”

“When we saw the Monticello schools and talked with the teachers and stuff, we decided on this community.”

Allison Witt was always convinced this was the place to send her kids, but she checked “yes” each time the question of improvements came up.

“If we give them a terrible building that’s falling apart to work in, that doesn’t give them a fair, even playing field with kids from other parts of the world who have good facilities.”

The school’s history goes back to the 19th century with Washington School. But, in order to make changes, the district has to take down the old to make room for the new.

“As the superintendent, when I look at the district, the last piece of the puzzle was facility improvements.”

The key was convincing voters it was time for change and worth the expense.

“We just talked to them about what their concerns are and we wanted to get the facts out. I think that’s what did it. We changed a lot to focus on what the community wanted.”

Usually, a “D” score is bad news, but for school leaders and many parents, pulling out a 61% majority was cause for celebration.

Changes to this version of the referendum involved building onto the existing high school rather than building a new one; two elementary school grades will stay at White Heath High School; a plan focusing on academics, like new classrooms, renovating old ones, new STEM and science labs and redoing the media center and auditorium for the high school were all included.

Washington Grade School will be torn down to make room for the grade school’s renovations. District leaders say work starts this summer with staff hiring. They hope to start construction next spring and finish the whole project by 2021.