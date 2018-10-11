Voter trends show Congressional races favor Dems

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new survey from Reuters shows Republicans are at a steep disadvantage at polls in the state.

JB Pritzker is leading Governor Bruce Rauner by 20-points and 57% of those surveyed say they’re going blue in Congressional races.

It’s good news for Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan who is trying to unseat Congressman Rodney Davis. Her campaign seems fired up.

This week, it put out new polling numbers showing she’s within one point of Davis; well within striking distance. Davis’ campaign is downplaying those results.

Wednesday, the Congressional Leadership Fund, run by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, put out a much different report showing him ahead 13 points.

As of now, national analysts say the district still leans right, but the Reuters survey points to troubling voter trends for Davis. According to the data, the majority of voters favor Democrats’ plans for healthcare; a staple of Londrigan’s campaign. In contrast, only a quarter of voters support the GOP’s.

One political analyst says Davis is in trouble.

“It certainly appears that the national climate and the Londrigan campaign are making this very close. I think we’ll see a lot of attention on this race as we get closer to the election.”

Congressman Davis is standing by his votes to gut Obamacare. He’s backing the GOP option and vows to protect pre-existing conditions.

Londrigan and several non-partisan groups argue those protections aren’t guaranteed under that option.

It’s important to note, the poll showing Davis ahead by 13 points was taken two weeks ago. Right now, Davis’ campaign says it’s not taking anything for granted and it’s pulling out all the stops ahead of Election Day.

Tuesday, it was announced Vice President Pence will campaign alongside Davis at a fundraiser in Springfield Friday. Londrigan’s campaign argues the move proves their numbers are on to something.