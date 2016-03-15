Voter registration still possible

ILLINOIS — Even if you didn’t register, it’s not too late for you to vote. For the first time, you can actually register at your polling place. All you need is a photo ID, plus proof of residency.

They’ll even accept shipping labels from cardboard boxes or a bill sent to your smartphone. You can fill out a short form and you’re done.

While that’s adding a little work for election judges, they say busy polls make their jobs more fun. If you still want to register, you have to do it at your designated polling place. 

