ILLINOIS — A lawsuit has been filed to overturn the state’s Election Day voter registration law.

Filed by the Liberty Justice Center, in Chicago, the group says the current voter registration law makes it more difficult for people to register in some areas.

Passed in 2014, the law requires counties with populations of 100,000 or more to offer same-day registration.

Those under that number are not required. Many believe only a federal court can fix the unfairness of the law.