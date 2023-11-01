MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Clerk’s Office has announced that voter information cards are now being mailed to all registered voters.

They remind voters to review their card’s information in case of changes to their polling place. Voters who receive a card for someone no longer residing at their address should mark “Not at this address” on the card, then place in the mailbox for return.

More information and updates on elections can be found at maconcounty.illinois.gov. Questions should be directed to the Macon County Clerk’s Office by calling 217-424-1333 or by emailing elections@maconcounty.illinois.gov.