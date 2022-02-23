CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trying to find something fun to do today? How about naming a puppy?

The University of Illinois Police is asking the public to help pick a name for their new puppy.

According to UIPD, their new therapy dog is a 6-month-old Samoyed. He is described as very “fluffy and lovable.”

Police said they asked the Illinois Student Government to submit choices for names. The top-four names are Kirby, Allen, Morey and Shelden.

Officers are now asking everyone to vote for one name that suits their new puppy the most.

To vote for a name, click here.