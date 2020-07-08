Vote recount underway for sheriff’s race

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The recount for sheriff in Macon County is underway.

In 2018, Tony Brown was initially declared the winner by a single vote over Jim Root. Root asked for a discovery recount, and enough evidence was found for a full recount. That process started, and votes are being counted again.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner is overseeing the recount. “Ballots will be sorted by what the vote was cast for–either Mr.Brown or Mr. Root,” said Tanner. “Under vote or an over vote, the parties will object to votes that they find questionable, all of which will be counted and then sent in a final report to the circuit judge, Judge Benjamin.”

The process is being done by hand and should take three to four weeks.