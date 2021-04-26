Volunteers wanted to help clean up Urbana cemetery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary school teacher from Urbana is asking for help to clean up a cemetery.

Julie Smith lives next door and will now be the groundskeeper for Clements Cemetery in Urbana. She is looking for volunteers to help clean and clear bushes and pick up limbs and sticks.

Soldiers from the revolutionary war are buried there. Also in the cemetery is some of Kelli Martin’s family members.

She says no-one was taking care of the upkeeping so she helped clean it up in the past.

“I have family there,” says Kelli Martin. “I remember going and cleaning it up as a child. We did our own family lots there. We couldn’t get a hold of what’s supposed to be the care taker, so we took it upon ourselves.”

There isn’t a set date, but they plan to clean up soon. Click here for more information on how to become a volunteer.