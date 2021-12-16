URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you can stand the cold, the Urbana Park District wants you to do simple tasks to make its parks more beautiful.



The park district is again looking for “Wednesday Workday” volunteers through February. Under the guidance of the park district’s Natural Areas Coordinator, Matt Balk, you’ll do things like collect or scatter seed, remove nuisance plants, and pick up trash. Work hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Balk said an all-day winter solstice workday is also planned for December 21. Volunteers can drop-in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can call 217-384-4062 to get on a mailing list with details, including locations, on any of these workdays. Park District spokesperson Mark Schultz says this is a volunteer opportunity that has been offered for years. He said it’s not tied to any COVID-related staff shortage.