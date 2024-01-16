SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) wants to welcome new volunteers to their team.

Volunteers will greet visitors, assist at events, help researchers and get free admission. On average, over 500 volunteers spend 35,000 hours at the ALPLM.

“Being a volunteer at the ALPLM brings a sense of purpose to my life. I feel like I’m giving back to the community,” said Tammy Guthrie, a retired teacher from Jacksonville. “If you are considering becoming a volunteer, I encourage you to do it. It will add so much richness to your life.”

An orientation session is planned for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the ALPLM library building (112 North Sixth Street). Volunteers will also be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions on Feb. 21, Feb. 29 and March 6.

Those interested in volunteering should call the Director of Volunteer Services, Jeremy Carrell, at 217-558-8872 to register.

More information can be found at www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov or the ALPLM’s social media pages on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.