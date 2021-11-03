Volunteers to host Pancake and Sausage Day this weekend

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers are hosting their 39th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser on Saturday.

Officials said the event will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Fire Protection District Station 1 on Coolidge Avenue. This year, it will be a drive-thru only.

According to officials, meals are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids. Each meal contains a serving of pancakes and sausage as well as a drink. Cash, checks and credit cards are all accepted.

Officials said funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment such as flashlights, tools and firefighting equipment. In addition, the association supports local youth sports teams and provides assistance to area families who experience a house fire in the form of gift cards and hotel rooms.

“We are thankful to be able to continue this annual tradition that helps support our local community and volunteers,” said Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association President Chris Holloway. “We appreciate the continued community support of our annual fundraiser and hope to see everyone there.”

The Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers is a group of volunteer firefighters from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, a volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles in Coles County, that raises funds to support the department’s emergency response efforts and community outreach.