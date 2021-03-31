Volunteers set out flags for Trooper Todd Hanneken

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Strangers used their hands and hearts Wednesday to honor the life of a state troopers.

About 100 people came out to plant over 2,000 flags throughout the village of Mt. Zion. Some knew Trooper Todd Hanneken or his family, but some did not. They just wanted to show support.

Volunteers put U.S. flags in a truck to set them up in Mt. Zion. The flags are part of a tribute to Trooper Todd Hanneken, who passed away after a crash in Bondville last week.

Trooper Todd Hanneken passed away last week after his squad car crashed in Bondville. His funeral is set for Thursday.

Members of the community are hoping to put up over 2,000 flags. One organization brought the community together and supplied the flags.

“It ain’t about us,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of Flagman Mission Continues. “We don’t put up the flags. The community puts up flags. We organize the community so that they have a way to show their respects.” They hope this act will support Hanneken’s family.

The flags will be on the route from the funeral home to the cemetery in Long Creek. The funeral service will be at Mt. Zion Intermediate School at 10 a.m. on Thursday.