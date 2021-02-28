Volunteers provide help for students facing food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—Feeding Our Kids normally provides weekend food bags to children in Champaign County who depend on school lunches. When school went completely remote due to the pandemic, their numbers dropped a bit and volunteers had difficulty getting the food bags out to students. Now that more schools are doing in person learning, they have noticed more students are dealing with food insecurity.

“We know there’s more coming. We especially expect more coming after spring break and late March. We expect as schools bring in more kids, our numbers to continue to rise,” said Matthew Hausman, Feeding Our Kids Executive Director.

They are serving about 1000 kids each week, and they are expecting to serve 1200 to 1300 students per week after spring break. People can sign up to volunteer or send monetary donations to help.