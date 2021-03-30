Volunteers needed to set up flags for tribute to Trooper Todd Hanneken

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers are needed to set up a tribute to Trooper Todd Hanneken.

“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is setting up over 2,000 U.S. flags for Trooper Hanneken’s funeral.

This photo shows Trooper Todd Hanneken. Trooper Hanneken passed away after a crash in Bondville. A flag tribute is being set up for his funeral.

Hanneken died last week after his squad car crashed in Bondville. He was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment, but passed away. Officials have not yet released what led up to the crash.

Flags will be set up on March 31. Volunteers are asked to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the MTZ Intermediate School on South Henderson Street. You will meet in the school’s parking lot. Also, you will need to wear gloves and walking shoes. The set-up will happen rain or shine, according to organization officials, so dress accordingly.

RELATED STORY: “Macon County honors Trooper Todd Hanneken”

Additionally, volunteers will be needed on April 2 to pick up the flags. That will happen at 10 a.m.. Those who want to help are asked to meet at the school parking lot.