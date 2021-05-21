Volunteers needed to set up flags for fallen officer’s funeral procession

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officer Chris Oberheim will be laid to rest on Wednesday, and one organization is asking for volunteers to help line the processional route with flags.

Oberheim’s funeral will be in Decatur and he will be buried in Monticello. The Flagman Mission is bringing 2,500 flags to line the route. Volunteers are needed from 3-5 p.m. on Monday to help set up the flags, and on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. to take them down.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Sievers Center parking lot on Kratz Road behind Monticello High School on Monday at 3 p.m. People are asked to bring gloves.