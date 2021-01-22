Volunteers needed to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics

PIATT COUNTY (WCIA) — Volunteers are needed for upcoming mass clinics through the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and other area medical providers.

Officials said they are looking to start mass clinics the week of February 1. They are looking for volunteers from the community for vaccinations and clerical work during the clinic times. Those would be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at the Monticello Community Building in the old Allerton Library space. Sign-ups would be for a week at a time. Officials also said you can also get vaccinated if you have not already.

You can sign up to become a volunteer by clicking here.