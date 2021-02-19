Volunteers needed to help people sign up for vaccines

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group helping people sign up for vaccines is looking for volunteers.

They will report to CRIS Healthy Aging Center’s office in Urbana. That is where they will get a list of people to contact. That list will include people who, in this case, CRIS wants to check on. Volunteers will walk these people through the process of scheduling.

A lot of public health districts, including Champaign-Urbana’s, are asking people to sign up for a lot of clinics online. Not everyone has an easy time navigating the internet. That is why people are needed to help walk others through that process.

“This is just one extra step for the top priority of the vaccination list; to get that outreach from volunteers and to make sure if they want one, they can get one, and that’s the biggest key to this,” said volunteer Danielle Wilberg.

You do not need any training to become a volunteer. All you have to do is sign up through Champaign-Urbana COVID Vaccine Outreach.