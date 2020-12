SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army is looking for help feeding the homeless.

The organization’s warming center opened on November 13, and because of the pandemic, it’ll be open around the clock. The center is an overflow area for people unable to access other shelters across the city due to new policies related to COVID-19.

70 people are currently staying there, and the Salvation Army needs help giving them individual meals. If you’d like to help out, click here for more information.