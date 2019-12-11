Volunteers needed for Toys for Tots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army says they are still in need of volunteers to help with Toys for Tots.

They say they are looking for people to shop for toys, stack tables and assist when toys come in. It is all to help at least 5,000 children throughout Champaign County.

They say 838 families have signed up to receive toys, but they are also working with other organizations throughout the county. The Salvation Army says they all work to make sure every family gets help. “Those folks who seem to have fallen through the cracks–the ones that didn’t get to the different agencies in town that are doing Christmas in time for their signups. Because you have to have a date where you say ‘that’s it.’ So, at the Salvation Army,we try to be the one where if they’ve missed everybody else, we can help them in some way,” said Major Randall Summit.

Thursday, WCIA will hold their Toys for Tots Drive. It lasts from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will be three different locations including Danville. Toys collected there will stay in Vermilion County.