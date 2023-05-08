CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For people looking to help in the community, you can volunteer with the Champaign Park District at the upcoming Touch-A-Truck event.

The park district shared on social media that they are looking for a few more volunteers to help them during their Touch-A-Truck event this week. It’s scheduled on Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Centennial Park.

Officials said the event is a time for children ages 2-5 to put away their toy trucks and instead touch real ones, including tow trucks, fire trucks, police cars, and more. The park district encourages children to climb in, hop on, and honk the horns of the big trucks and other vehicles during the event.

The park said there will also be a sensory-friendly hour to kick off the event from 9-10 a.m. They note that lights, sirens, horns, and more will not be allowed during that time to accommodate children who are sensitive to those sounds and movements.

Community members are also welcome to pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic at the event, officials said. They also noted that the event will be canceled in case of inclement weather during its scheduled time.

Volunteers who participate in the event can register online. Event participants can direct all questions about the event to Special Events Manager Zoe Southlynn-Savage online.