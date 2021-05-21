Volunteers needed for Lake Vermilion clean-up

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aqua Illinois is looking for volunteers to help clean up Lake Vermilion next Friday.

The clean-up will happen May 28 from 8 a.m. until around noon, said officials in a news release.

“In past years, this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake,” officials said. “Lake Vermilion is one of Vermilion County’s most vital natural resources. It is Aqua’s mission to keep it in its state of natural beauty for all to enjoy.”

If you want to help, you can meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat-trailer parking lot. You are asked to be there no later than 8 a.m. and wear appropriate clothing for the clean-up. Gloves will be given to volunteers.

CDC guidelines including social distancing and masks will be followed.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to call David Cronk, Aqua Illinois plant manager, at (217) 443-8541, ext. 58123.