Volunteers needed for Kickapoo Fire Protection District

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is looking for volunteers to help protect people.

Kickapoo Fire Protection District is in Danville.

Its roster has almost 30 names but only eight of them are active members.

People who join have other full-time jobs. They’re on-call for emergencies.

“It’s very important because everybody needs help,” said Rory Lester, the fire chief for Kickapoo Fire Protection District. “When somebody calls 9-1-1, they need help. They need to staff the rigs and take care of these people.”

If you’re interested in serving with Kickapoo, you can call them at (217) 442-2214