Volunteers needed for 4th annual “Smoke Alarm Blitz”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Champaign County is working to make homes safer after they lost a life in a fire.

Joy Sheehan and family are hoping to get as many volunteers as possible for the 4th annual “Christian Sheehan Smoke Alarm Blitz.”

Sheehan’s son, Christian, died in a house fire in 2016. She says there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

Now, she works with the Champaign Fire Department to hand out and install the alarms in Christian’s memory. The Sheehans, firemen, and volunteers do this in a different neighborhood every year.

“It’s such a small price to pay for a smoke alarm in comparison to a loss of life…a fatality,” says Joy Sheehan. “So, it just seems senseless to not put energy and efforts into something that can make such a big difference in a small way.”

Sheehan says hundreds have come out for the event in year’s past. She is hoping to make this year’s event on April 18th the biggest blitz yet.

Sheehan says the event has grown every single year. This time, Ameren is on board, too. It donated porch lights that will be installed during the 2020 blitz.

If you’d like to participate in the event, you can register through this link by entering the access code “Christian”. If you are unable to register, Sheehan says all are welcome to simply show up at 9AM on April 18th.

The Champaign Fire Department says this year they will be canvasing the “Bradley-Prospect-Maple-Mimosa” neighborhood, or BPM2 for short.