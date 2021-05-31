Volunteers honor fallen veterans by placing flags on their graves

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every day is Memorial Day for loved ones left behind. The country remembers the fallen, those who died serving the U.S.

It’s a solemn mission and simple act of remembrance. Placing one flag at each of the over 2,000 grave stones at Sunset Memorial Park.

“It’s not hard work. It’s a labor of love,” says Marine Veteran Tom Barrett.

Although the weather wasn’t ideal – that didn’t stop him from honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. He’s been doing it for the last 15 to 20 years.

“When I was growing up, as a teenager, Memorial Day was three day weekend. It wasn’t till after I had been in service that I really realized what Memorial Day is actually for.”

It’s a day that means more than just an extended break and a barbeque. To many, it’s a once-a-year chance to honor those killed in action.

“Memorial Day is a time for families, friends and people like that have served or had somebody served to be able to dedicate a day out of the year to say thank you to our veterans who are still around and have passed on,” says Salt Fork FFA Secretary Nate Becraft.

High school students with the organization were also out at Sunset ensuring each grave got a flag. Barrett says it’s a great way to teach future generations the lesson of respect and courage.

“A lot of kids don’t know what it is. A lot of kids don’t know why we fold the flag and placed it over casket. A lot of kids don’t know what the 13 folds mean. But when you served, when you raise your hand, you say, ‘I will protect and honor the country’ and that means something,” says Barrett.

For veterans like him, its also a chance to keep memories alive.

“We don’t want Memorial Day to be just become a three day weekend. We wanted to be remembered.”