Volunteers help pick up trash around city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers is working to beautify areas of Champaign-Urbana.

They picked up trash, broken glass, and other debris from the Garden Hills area today. The team worked on the section near the rail tracks for a couple of hours.

By the time they were finished, they took more than 10 garbage bags filled with waste off the street.

“The better an area looks – I hope that more people take more pride in it,” says Volunteer Creel Unbeloved. “With more pride, there should be less garbage and less trash and it should be a rolling movement towards a cleaner, happier neighborhood.”

Anyone is welcome to come out and help. They will be out again at the end of June.

