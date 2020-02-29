Volunteers help feed kids after school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers is helping kids after school.

It is part of the Food for the Children Backpack program. Now, Senior Source in Danville is partnering with several businesses to fill bags of food for students. Those bags are given to the kids on Friday for the weekend.

The Backpack program needs people to donate money and food for the month of March. They need specific food items for the bags: