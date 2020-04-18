Volunteers deliver meals to hospitals during virus crisis

A man and child wearing protective masks pass an encouraging message ‘Chicago Stay Strong,’ chalked outside on a Roscoe Village neighborhood pub by artist Heather Gentile Collins, while people continue to contract COVID-19 in Chicago, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — A group of chefs, consultants, doctors, lawyers and others is providing restaurant workers thrown off the job by the coronavirus some work — and money — and giving health care workers treating virus patients something to eat besides hospital food.

The coalition of volunteers and restaurants is called Off Their Plate. It was launched in Boston last month and has expanded around the country to other cities, most recently Chicago.

The effort has, in a matter of days, prepared more than 1,000 meals for medical professionals in seven Chicago area health care facilities. Organizers hope to ultimately make and deliver more than 10,000 meals a week.