Volunteers constructing new playground at Boys & Girls Club

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members are stepping up to bring a new playground to Decatur.

Volunteers are working hard to install the equipment at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. Executive Director Shamika Madison says Land of Lincoln Credit Union is funding the project. She says they were wanted to get involved with the community and reached out to the club, and they discussed areas of need.





Bond says LLCU provided $46,500 for the project. However, they still needed help building it.

Volunteers with the Decatur Park District, Richland Community college, Teamsters Local #916, Illinois Department of Transportation, SKS Engineers, Dick Huddleston with Cement Finishes, and United Way came out to assist.