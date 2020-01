MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers have been conducting the “Point in Time Survey” to find out how many people are homeless in Macon County.

It is through the Macon County Continuum of Care. In addition to canvassing the streets, they check how many beds or units are available at local shelters.

It is done in January each year because people are trying to get out of the cold. Survey numbers will be released March 19 at the annual Continuum of Care Breakfast.