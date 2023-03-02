CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The orange and blue are going green.

About 100 U of I volunteers searched the State Farm Center Thursday night for recyclables. Their efforts are part of the “Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste” initiative.

Facilities & Services Zero Waste Coordinator Daphne Hulse says U of I is one of the few universities in the country that has its own waste transfer station and materials recovery facility.

“What that means is we take all of these items and we hand sort them at our facility here on campus. We have a vendor we work with so we put these items into highly compressed bales and we put that back into the manufacturing stream to be reused in products,” Hulse said.

Hulse said volunteers collected 280 pounds of recycled materials at their last event, and she’s hoping to beat that record.