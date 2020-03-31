Volunteers bring more meals to seniors

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We all know seniors are among the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19. That’s why one Danville non-profit group is upping it’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Cris Healthy-Aging Center usually delivers five meals weekly to elderly people in the program, but it says five is not enough with the pandemic. The center worked with it’s supplier to increase that number to 14 meals this week. It’s to make sure seniors get the right nutrition in their diets and avoid going to grocery stores.

That called for a bigger team than usual. Nearly 60 people volunteered to get the job done.

“Volunteers are really difficult to get sometimes, and it has been a fabulous commitment from our community. I know April, our director of our program, has just been delighted to get all the calls and have so many volunteers come help us,” says Cris Healthy-Aging Center CEO Amy Brown. “A lot of them said,’Hey call me up again if you have another one of these.'”

Volunteers were assigned different routes to deliver over 5,000 meals to more than 300 seniors in Danville.