CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Volunteers with the “Keep Champaign Beautiful” initiative got together Saturday morning to pick up trash around the city.

It was the first big “Keep Champaign Beautiful” event of the year. City employees, residents and Meijer volunteers worked to make our community a little cleaner.

Champaign code compliance manager Tim Spear said there was a good turnout of volunteers. Around 400 showed up to the Boneyard Creek area, and the rest tried to clear the field across from Walmart on North Prospect.

“If anybody wants to organize a group of volunteers, we’ll be happy to help them pick up some litter in the city,” Spear said.

He said every time you pass that field, you can see tons of trash, and litter is a big problem in Champaign. So, the city has helped neighbors organize clean-ups like this one for about seven years. They provide bags, litter sticks, buckets and the trash removal.

They hope to see more businesses – like Meijer, who sent several volunteers to help – get involved in future events.

“We hope to maybe get a regular group of rotating businesses to help do a clean-up. As I said we’ll provide them with materials and pick up the garbage, but we need people to do the cleanup. That’s what we really need – is volunteers to help,” he said.

Even though the goal was to get rid of as much trash as possible, some volunteers discussed innovative ways to recycle – like turning soda bottles into small chairs.

He said the litter problem is especially clear on windy days like today. But thankfully, people showed up, helped out and kept Champaign beautiful.

This initiative is one of 700 “Keep America Beautiful” affiliates – a national non-profit that says they want to “transform public spaces into beautiful places.”

The city says if you want to get involved, call Neighborhood Services at 217-403-7070. They’ll be planning more clean-ups throughout the year.