CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Even if you aren’t a runner, there are still ways to get involved in Illinois Race Weekend festivities every year.

One volunteer, Sarah Rochnowski, said this was her third year at the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. She works on crowd control, traffic and parking enforcement

She said she loves doing it, but she wishes more people understood the job. She said it can be hard to control traffic and keep people safe if they aren’t paying attention. But, there’s a special reason that keeps her coming out to the races every year.

“My dad ran his first 5k in 2014 I believe. He was just so happy. All he talked about was how great the volunteers were and I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ Then I did it and I’m like, ‘I feel good. This is great. I love it.’ I just have to keep doing it,” she said.

She said this weekend has been chaotic, but not as chaotic as previous years. She wants to remind guests to listen to volunteers and police who are there to protect them.

She is also asking anyone who would like to share photos from over the weekend to post them to social media and tag the event’s pages.