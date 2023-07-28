MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Something new is sprouting at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.

Parts of the Buffalo Trace Trail are blooming more than they ever have, and it’s been a longer than usual wait for the prairie to reach its full blooming potential.

Natural Resources Director Peter Goodspeed said it typically takes two to three years for a newly planted part of restored prairie to reach maturity, but this area was quite stubborn. It took five years for the prairie to bloom, but now the volunteers who planted it can finally enjoy what they helped create.

Goodspeed said he took to Facebook to spread the word.

“We made that social media post about that just because the volunteers planted it by hand in 2018, and they really helped us with the project,” Goodspeed said. “So, we’re kind of showing them their prairie, and showing them the fruits of their labor.”

The fresh blooms coincide with a new part of trail at the 270-acre site that connects with the former Out and Back trail to form a loop.