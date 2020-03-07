Volleyball coach wins Remarkable Woman award

KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois woman has proved to be a pretty remarkable woman.

Crystal Buckler is the coach for the Tri-County volleyball team. She does so much for the girls both on and off the court that one of their parents nominated her as a “Remarkable Woman.”

She won the top prize. Friday, she was surprised by the Kansas students with a pep rally. “I have high expectations, but that’s the way I was brought up, you know, when I was playing” said Buckler. “Always playing like you, you know, play in practice so you can play like that in a game, so just to have everyone here to support me. For the whole school to support me, I’ve very honored.” The prize includes a trip to New York City to see the Mel Robbins Show. She will be heading to the Big Apple on St. Patrick’s Day.