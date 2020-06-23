Visitors welcome again at nursing home

DANVILLE,ILL. (WCIA)- Nursing homes are getting new regulations and Arcadia Care in Danville is making adjustments to its visitation policies.

Arcadia Administrator Paul Gallagher says they believe they are the first nursing home in the area to set up something like this.

“We went out and we got a tent, set it up, and we went ahead and started setting up visitations as quickly as we could,” says Gallagher.

The home has set up an outdoor tent with chairs enforcing social distancing, plastic fencing, and separate entrances. These are the new steps being taken to ensure visitors and residents following social distancing. This new opportunity allowed for Arcadia resident Debbie Leeman to reconnect with her sister.

“It was nice. You don’t realize how important it is, unless you’re in a position like us.” Leeman also says she can’t wait to see her grandchildren. “They’re my heart and soul. To get the chance to see them, that’s the number one thing.”

Gallagher believes this is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a really positive step to be able to have a face-to-face interaction with your loved one.”

Visitors are required to go through a COVID screening over the phone, as well as wear a mask. Appointments are available every day of the week with a 24 hour notice.