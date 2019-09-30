Visitations and funerals scheduled for crash victims

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Visitations are scheduled for two people who died in a crash between a school bus and an SUV on Friday, September 27th. Lori Samples, 56, and Tyson Mendoza, 5, both died in the crash. Samples was driving the SUV and Mendoza was riding in the school bus.

Mendoza’s visitation will be held on Thursday morning at Schilling Funeral Home at 11 a.m in Mattoon. It will be followed by a funeral at 1 p.m. The burial will be at Resthavan Memorial Gardens afterwards. His family welcomes anyone going to wear blue, his favorite color.

Samples’ visitation will be on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mount Zion. A funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at Lady of the Holy Church.