Visitation held for Frank & Cinda Edwards

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday was a day of goodbyes for a couple that meant so much to their community.

The visitation for former Springfield mayor Frank Edwards and Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards was held Monday. Many people were seen gathering at the West Side Christian Church.

The visitation gave the Springfield community a chance to pay their respects to two people who dedicated their lives to serving them. Before taking over as coroner, Cinda worked as a nurse and her husband, Frank, was chief of the Springfield Fire Department before becoming mayor.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police and Springfield Fire Department came out to pay their respects to two of their colleagues. “I knew both of them fairly well,” said Mark Hemp, Springfield Fire Deputy Chief. “The service itself is very casual. Down to earth. A lot of people are here from all over the country. A lot of retired people. And it’s a very nice service.”

The visitation runs until 8 p.m. Monday night. Then, the service will be held Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. at West Side Christian Church. A service will also be held for John Evans, the other man who died in the plane crash. It will be held on Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Chatham from 4 – 7 p.m.