Visitation held for deceased firefighter and wife

WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)–A visitation was held for Dominic and Kimberly Smith at Cornerstone Church in Woodland. The couple passed away after a car accident that also took the life of their two dogs.

Friends, family and firefighters across Central Illinois came to the church to pay their respects. Their two children, Joshua Smith and Brianne Clark, said the experiences, memories and life lessons they received from their parents will stick with them forever.

“They loved and never held anything back,” Joshua Smith said. “They gave us a lot of reasons to look up to them. They were loyal, honest and just cared about everybody.”

“He was always teaching,” Clark said about her father, “He was always doing that or telling jokes and Mom was always there to laugh. I’ll never forget that.”

The couple first met in Arizona at Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Kim was Dom’s Ballroom Dance Instructor, and Dom later took lessons to become an instructor himself so he could win over and get to dance with Kim. They married in August of 1993, and have been together ever since.

The two served many different roles in the community when they moved to Illinois. Dom was an EMT for Iroquois Memorial Hospital, and later a firefighter for Champaign and Woodland’s fire departments, eventually becoming Woodland’s fire chief. Kim was at one point a treasurer for Woodland’s fire department as well.

They were known to be avid outdoorsmen, survivalists, cooks, trip takers and loving parents/grandparents.

“My kids were very fortunate to have a loving Grammy and Papa. Grammy was always in the kitchen giving them food, and Dad always had a lesson for them about something.”

Kim was 60, and Dom was 55. Their funeral will take place at Cornerstone Church on Monday at 1 p.m. It will be preceded by another visitation right before the service.

“My parents are my heroes,” Joshua Smith said. “They always will be, and now I’m just going to keep trying to make them proud.”