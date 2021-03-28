Visitation held for Coles County Sheriff’s Deputy

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A visitation was held in Charleston for Coles County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Kastl.

Kastl served as a sheriff’s deputy for 14 years. During that time he was also a field training officer, firearms instructor and correctional officer. His family remembers him as a true outdoorsman, and his niece Reve Kastl said he loved to hunt, fish, and was an energetic presence that brought love and positivity to many people’s lives.

“He was really funny,” Kastl said. “He used to always make jokes and could lighten up a room no matter what. He just had that spark about him.”

His funeral procession will take place Monday at 10:30.