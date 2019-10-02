Visitation and funeral held for crash victim

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral services were held for one of the victims killed in a crash between a bus and an SUV. 56-year old Lori Samples’ visitation was Wednesday morning, and her funeral was that afternoon.

Police said Samples was driving an SUV that pulled out in front of a school bus on Friday on Route 32 and 800 North after stopping at a stop sign.

5-year-old Tyson Mendoza was a passenger on that bus. His visitation will be Thursday morning at Schilling Funeral Home at 11 a.m. in Mattoon and his funeral will be at 1 p.m. He’ll be buried at Resthaven Memorial Gardens afterwards. His family has requested those attending to wear blue.