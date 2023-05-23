MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — For those who have ever wanted to visit with Illinois native Abraham Lincoln, the Museum of the Grand Prairie is welcoming President Lincoln for a special, in-person event.

All ages are welcome to come to the museum on Monday, June 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for a visit with the former president. Portrayed by actor Kevin Wood, Lincoln will bring history to life and give guests a first-hand account of the history of the United States during his time, the museum said.

Beginning with his childhood on the frontier to the twelve turbulent years from 1854-1865 which nearly destroyed the young nation, museum officials said Lincoln will describe the events as he saw them that eventually resulted in a “new birth of freedom.” Guests are welcome to ask questions and pose for photos with Lincoln following his speech.

The museum said the program will be provided in English and Spanish. Museum officials said it is supported in part by the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition.

The event is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult, officials said.