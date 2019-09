DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is putting together a van trip to the Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur. While spending time outdoors, you can explore a corn maze, see farm animals, try pumpkin ice cream or find the perfect jack-o-lantern to take home.

Van Trip to Arthur’s Great Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, September 28

11 am – 4 pm

$10 per person

Registration deadline: Noon, September 27