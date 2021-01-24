Visit Champaign County prepares for Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Restaurant week in Champaign is about showcasing various local restaurants in town, and supporting them as they try to survive the pandemic.

Now that restaurants are open for indoor dining again, Visit Champaign County is focusing on supporting restaurants safely.

This year’s theme is takeout edition. Organizers said they’re sticking to the takeout format to be mindful of spacing inside. They say they’re delighted to see restaurants catching a break. But, they also want to make sure people aren’t being overwhelmed indoors.

“Beyond this event as a whole, we’ve been keeping track of how restaurants have been engaging with the community, so people in the area are able to pick what’s most comfortable to them,” Visit Champaign County’s Terri Reifstek said.

They’re also asking customers to be patient with indoor dining so they don’t put their favorite restaurant in a difficult position.