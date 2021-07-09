Viscofan temporarily shut down after pump failure

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A factory was temporarily shut down early Friday morning. Officials with Viscofan said a pump failed on their air scrubber system at 3:47 a.m. No one was hurt.

Safety protocols were activated and the affected area was closed. The Danville Fire Department was called for a joint safety inspection. Viscofan said the department remained on site for several hours as a precautionary measure.

The factory expects to resume production in the afternoon after repairs are made and the area is properly cleaned.