Virus spreading less

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A virus that infects hundreds of people each year isn’t spreading so rapidly in the state. There are fewer positive cases of West Nile, and some experts say the weather may have played a big part in keeping those numbers down. One of the employees at the Macon County Mosquito Abatement District says he thinks a favorable amount of rain and cool weather may be driving the low numbers.

West Nile usually spreads in dry conditions and sitting water. The Illinois Department of Public Health says last year there were 176 West Nile cases in Illinois. This year there have been three so far. In Macon and Champaign Counties there have been no postive samples all year long. The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District says that’s unusual for them. This time last year they had 17 positive samples in a week, but we’re not in the clear yet. West Nile Virus starts to slow down in mid-September. It’s important for people to take precaution against mosquito bites until then.