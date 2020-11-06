Virtual job fair aimed at connecting veterans with employers

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Illinois workNet are holding a virtual job fair in celebration of Veteran’s Day.
The fair will last for five days, but won’t be active on Veteran’s Day.
The following employers are slated to be part of the fair next wee:
Cook – Monday, November 9th, 10 am – 12 pm:
- Amazon
- American Dental Association
- Calibre System
- Construction Industry Service Corporation
- FedEx
- HCSC Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR)
- Pepsi Co.
- Rush University St. Luke’s Medical Center
- Thomson Reuters
Northwest – Tuesday, November 10th, 10 am – 12 pm:
- Allied Universal
- Blessing Hospital
- Caterpillar
- Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
- Dot Foods
- Manchester Tank
- Professional Swine Management
- G4S Secure Solutions
Northwest – Tuesday, November 10th, 2 – 3 pm:
- Growmark
- Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)
- Illinois State Police
- Securitas
- State of Illinois, Central Management Services
- University of Illinois
- VA Illiana Medical Healthcare
Northern – Thursday, November 12th, 10 am – 12 pm:
- AAR
- Argonne Labs
- Baxter
- Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
- Hidden Valley
- Midwestern University
- National Tube Supply
- Rosalind Franklin University
- Smithfield Foods
- X-Cel Technologies, Inc.
Southern – Friday, November 13th, 10 am – 12 pm:
Southern – Friday, November 13th, 2 – 3 pm:
After Registering for the Virtual Job Fair:
- Watch the Virtual Job Fair Demonstration recorded webinar below
- Prepare for a Virtual Job Fair using tips in this workNet article.
- Read what to know about Attending Virtual Job Fairs as a Job Seeker in this workNet article